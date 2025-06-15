Residents across Manipur have expressed relief and optimism following the recovery of a large cache of illegal weapons, marking a significant step towards restoring peace and public safety in the state. The operation, conducted by the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces, the Indian Army, and Assam Rifles, took place on the night of 13th to 14th June. It targeted the outskirts of five valley districts, resulting in the seizure of 328 weapons, including SLR rifles, INSAS rifles, carbine guns, and MP-5 submachine guns, along with explosives and other warlike materials.

The significant seizure is being seen as a tactical success and a major boost to public confidence in the region. Samuel Taithul, Secretary of the Zomi Students' Federation in Churachandpur, described it as "one of the biggest seizures we've ever seen." He added that under President's Rule, the frequency of such recoveries had increased, providing a sense of relief as central forces focus on disarming armed groups.

Vumsuan Naulak, Chairman of the Zomi Council, expressed hope that this recovery would contribute to peace under the current administrative setup. "The recovery of arms by the security forces is a good sign on the road to peace under the current President's Rule. We hope this period is used more actively and effectively so that it becomes a major step toward restoring normalcy," he stated.

Local residents in other districts have also expressed their optimism. Panpan Kasar from Ukhrul praised the initiative, calling it "a commendable initiative by the police in coordination with the military." He believes these actions will help bring peace and stop illegal activities. Another resident, Tim Thumra, shared his hopes for a more peaceful future, saying, "A large portion of the arms that were illegally circulated during the unrest in Manipur have now been recovered. We are hopeful this is a sign that the conflict may finally pause."

Overall, the large-scale seizure represents not only a tactical success by security forces but also a potential turning point towards peace in the conflict-hit state of Manipur. The operation has boosted public confidence and brought hope to many residents who long for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions.