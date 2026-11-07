Manipur Police seized 356 grams of suspected heroin concealed inside the gearbox of a Hyundai i20 car during an anti-drug operation along National Highway 102 in Imphal West on Saturday, November 7.

The seizure was made by a team of the Special CDO Unit, Manipur Police, at Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai.

According to police, the team was conducting frisking and checking near Iland Hospital when the driver of the Hyundai i20 allegedly ignored a signal to stop and sped towards Canchipur. The police team pursued the vehicle, following which the driver abandoned it and fled on foot.

The vehicle was subsequently searched in the presence of the SDPO, Singjamei. During the search, police recovered 356 grams of suspected heroin powder concealed inside the car's gearbox.

Preliminary chemical tests conducted by the Mobile Forensic Unit indicated the presence of heroin in the seized substance.

The contraband and the vehicle were subsequently handed over to Singjamei Police Station for further legal proceedings.