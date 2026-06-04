Manipur Police seize 3,680 litres of petrol allegedly bound for Myanmar

Manipur Police detained two vehicles carrying a large quantity of petroleum products and apprehended two drivers during an operation conducted along the Pallel–Chandel road on June 3.

According to police, the vehicles were intercepted at around 12 noon near Pioneer School. The first vehicle, a Yodha bearing registration number MN09B-0472, was being driven by Pasel Nepolian Anal (43), a resident of Panchai Village in Chandel district. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 11 plastic containers containing approximately 2,420 litres of petrol.

The second vehicle, an Eeco Van bearing registration number MN06LX593, was driven by Lh. Koko George (29), also a resident of Panchai Village in Chandel district. Police recovered six plastic containers from the vehicle containing approximately 1,260 litres of petrol.

During questioning, the two drivers reportedly disclosed that they were transporting a total of 3,680 litres of petrol packed in 17 containers along the Imphal–Moreh road for delivery to Myanmar.

Following the seizure, both vehicles, the detained drivers, and the recovered fuel were handed over to Kakching Police Station for further legal proceedings and necessary action.

Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.