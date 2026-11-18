Security forces and police arrested three persons and seized a total of 374 grams of heroin in two separate anti-narcotics operations in Manipur on November 17.

In the first operation, a joint team of PGCI Police Station, CDO/Bishnupur and security forces intercepted a suspicious red Maruti Swift car during routine vehicle checking on November 17.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 203 grams of heroin No. 4. The person driving or travelling in the vehicle, identified as Md. Barul Alam (31), son of Lliyakat and a resident of Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi in Thoubal district, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

In a separate operation, a joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Imphal East, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and YADAM arrested two persons from Thiyam Konjil Saijin under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jakir Hussain (21), a resident of Kwakta Ward No. 3, and Md. Faruk Ahamed (40), a resident of Lilong Turel Ahanbi Ubak Thong Makha.

The team recovered 171 grams of heroin powder, weighing 171 grams net, from their possession.

A case has been registered in connection with the second seizure, and further investigation is underway.

The two operations resulted in the seizure of 374 grams of heroin and the arrest of three persons as authorities continued their efforts to curb drug trafficking in the state.