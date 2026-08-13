Manipur Police seize 446 grams of suspected drugs, arrest Nagaland man in Senapati
Manipur Police arrested a Nagaland man and seized 37 soap cases of suspected drugs in Senapati. The case is now under investigation to trace the source and destination of the contraband.
- The accused was identified as Imliakum Longkumer from Nagaland's Mokokchung district
- Police recovered 37 soap cases carrying suspected contraband during checking
- He was apprehended from Khongnem Thana village under Senapati Police Station
Manipur Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Nagaland and seized 37 soap cases containing suspected drugs weighing 446 grams during a frisking and checking operation in Senapati district on August 13.
The accused, identified as Imliakum Longkumer, a resident of Longa village under Mokokchung district of Nagaland, was apprehended from Khongnem Thana village under Senapati Police Station.
Police also seized a Bolero four-wheeler allegedly being used in connection with the suspected drug transportation.
The arrested individual and the seized items have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the suspected contraband.
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