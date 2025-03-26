Manipur Police arrested three drug smugglers on March 25, seizing 5.5 kg of suspected heroin along National Highway 02 in Imphal West district.

The contraband, concealed in 461 soap cases, was intercepted during an operation targeting illegal drug transportation routes.

Authorities confirmed the suspects were transporting the drugs along the Imphal-Mao highway, a known corridor for narcotics trafficking. The seizure marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb the drug trade in the region.

Police have taken the accused into custody and launched further investigations to track down potential links to larger networks.