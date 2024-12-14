The Manipur police seized 5.87 kg of brown sugar from Senapati district, concealed in 150 soap cases. Four individuals were arrested in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police raided a house in Chiphaodai village on December 12 and found the drugs in 150 soap cases, the officer said.

Four persons were arrested and a case has been registered for further investigation.

Earlier, Manipur police, in a joint team operation also destroyed 50 acres of poppy cultivation in the Khamasom Hill Ranges on December 13.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to his official X handle to commend the achievement, announcing that the recent destruction of poppy cultivation has brought the total area cleared to 160 acres over the past few days.

He further informed that the security personnel also burned down nine huts found on the fields.