Manipur police seize 600 grams of heroin in major drug bust, seven arrested

Manipur Police have seized approximately 600 grams of heroin and brown sugar in a series of coordinated operations across four districts between January 19 and 21, arresting seven suspected drug smugglers.

The most significant seizure occurred on Tuesday when officers apprehended two Chandel district residents at Pallel Makha Leikai Pathabi along Pallel IVR Road in Kakching district. Veronica Moyon, 28, from Thangkin village and Chihanring Shinglai, 32, from Thotchanram village were found in possession of 25 soap cases containing approximately 299 grams of heroin number 4 powder. Police also recovered a two-wheeler and two mobile phones from the suspects.

In a separate operation the same day, security forces arrested Avio S from Katafimai village at the Tadubi police station checkpoint along National Highway 2 in Senapati district. Authorities seized 20 soap cases of brown sugar from his white Bolero vehicle, along with a mobile phone and identification documents.

Two days earlier, on January 19, security forces detained Letkhothang Haokip, 30, and Robert Lunminthang Haokip, 20, at Mombi in Chandel district. Officers recovered 22 soap cases containing approximately 300 grams of brown sugar, cash totalling Rs 2,800, two mobile phones with three SIM cards, two debit cards and a Kenbo motorbike.

Meanwhile, authorities also targeted illegal tobacco distribution. On January 20, police detained Khomdram Bikramjit Singh, 29, and Shagolshem Sanjoy Singh, 33, at Sekmaijing bridge in Kakching district. Officers seized 112 packets of Royal Chewing Tobacco and 98 packets of Dilbag Talap Pan Masala from their Tata vehicle.

In anti-narcotics efforts, security forces joined the forest department, Narcotics and Affairs of Border and an executive magistrate to destroy approximately 15 acres of poppy cultivation at G. Monglian hill range in Churachandpur district on Tuesday. Two huts discovered at the cultivation site were burnt down. Sangaikot police have registered a case for further legal proceedings.