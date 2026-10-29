Manipur Police seized approximately 7.732 kg of brown sugar and arrested a 29-year-old man during an anti-drug operation in Churachandpur district on October 27.

The operation was conducted at Valpakot village, where police intercepted and searched a Bolero vehicle, recovering the suspected contraband.

The arrested man was identified as Lunminlal Mate, a resident of Longja village in Chandel district.

Police seized the vehicle along with the suspected drugs.

In another operation, security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation conducted by Thoubal Police Commandos and the 33 Assam Rifles in Manipur's Thoubal district on October 28.

The operation was carried out in the general area of Ikop Pat, where the joint team recovered two submachine gun (SMG) carbines, four double- or single-barrel guns and three pistols.

The seized items also included four hand grenades, two detonators and 39 rounds of assorted live ammunition. Several magazines of different types were also recovered during the search, although their number was not specified.

The recovery was made as part of a joint search operation by the police commandos and the Assam Rifles. Further details regarding the operation, including whether any arrests were made and the suspected ownership of the recovered weapons, were not immediately available.