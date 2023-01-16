In continuation of Manipur Police war against drugs, Kakching Police on January 16 seized around 1.5 kg of heroin and around 10 kg of WY tablets and arrested 5 persons in connection to the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Achouba Singh, Subhash Chothe, Y. Dineshwar Meitei, M. Premchandra Singh and N. Dorendrajit Singh.

Notably, all the arrested persons are police personnel and belonged to CDO unit Kakching posted at Moreh

The banned contraband was seized from a Maruty Gypsy near St. Joseph English School on NH 102. A combined team of Manipur police led by Additional Superintendent of Police A. Romendro Singh of Kaching district under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Shrey Vats raided the vehicle and made the seizure.

The detained persons along with the said vehicle were searched after observing legal formalities. From the vehicle, 100 (hundred) soap cases containing suspected Heroin No.4 powder and 8 bundles of suspected WY tablets with each bundle containing approximately 10,000 tablets. Upon weighing, the suspected Heroin No. 4 powder was found to be 1.336 Kilograms and suspected WY tablets were found to weight 9.151 Kilograms respectively. A cash amount of Rs. 80,000- (rupees eighty thousand only) was also seized from the accused person.

The arrested persons along with the seized articles have been handed over to Kakching Police Station for taking up further necessary legal action.Earlier on january 11, Manipur Police seized a huge cache of contraband drug suspected to be Heroin worth Rs 25 lakh in the state's Kangpokpi district.

The seizure was made after a combined team of Kangpokpi district police stopped one eco sports car, silver colour, bearing registration number TR 01 BD-0259.



During the questioning of the driver and the occupant separately in a tactful manner, they admitted themselves as drug peddlers carrying suspected drugs concealed in the vehicle.

''On confirming the presence of the contraband items in the vehicle, the officer on the spot immediately informed the Executive Magistrate (SDM), Kangchup Geljang, Kangpokpi District regarding the situation & requested his immediate presence. On his arrival, the police team recovered 100 numbers of soap cases suspected to be containing contraband drug items concealed inside the vehicle,'' an official statement said.

''On weighing the contraband items, it is found to be 4.080 Kgs including the weight of the plastic soap cases and polythene bags. The recovered contraband items have been seized in the presence of the executive magistrate and witnesses after observing necessary formalities and both the accused persons were arrested at 2:25 pm,'' the statement added.

The accused were identified as Ngamboi Haokip (30) and Thangminlen Kipgen, (32).

As per the statement, the approximate value of the seized contraband drug suspected to be Heroin No.4 is estimated to be around Rs 25 lakh only in the local market.