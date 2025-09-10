Manipur police seize drugs in Thoubal, Imphal; two arrested

Manipur police arrested a 35-year-old woman during a raid in Thoubal district on September 9, recovering a large quantity of restricted pharmaceutical drugs.

The accused, identified as Ruhina of Sangaiyumpham Cherapur Mathak Leikai, was picked up from her residence under Thoubal police station.

Officials said the search led to the seizure of 120 SAMPFX+ capsules, 29 bottles of TUSSREX-TR cough syrup, eight empty cases used for concealment, and several identification documents. The items were taken into custody for further investigation.

On the same day, Manipur Police nabbed a 22-year-old man in Imphal West district. The accused, Bangkin Oinam of Heingang Mayai Leikai, was arrested from the North AOC area under Imphal police station.

From his possession, police recovered 6.955 kilograms of cannabis.

Both cases are under investigation, with authorities stating that the arrests form part of continued efforts to curb the flow of illegal drugs and contraband in the state.