Manipur Police seize drugs worth around Rs 80 crore in Jiribam; truck bound for Assam intercepted

Manipur Police have launched an operation against drug trafficking and seized a consignment of narcotic tablets worth approximately Rs 80 crore in Jiribam district.

The drugs were reportedly being transported towards Cachar in Assam from Imphal when police intercepted the truck in Jiribam.

The consignment, comprising a large quantity of suspected narcotic tablets, was recovered from the vehicle during the operation. The seizure has highlighted the continued use of the Manipur-Assam route for alleged illegal drug transportation.

Police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the source of the drugs, identify those involved in the transportation network and determine the intended destination of the consignment.

The operation is part of the ongoing crackdown by Manipur Police against drug trafficking and the movement of narcotic substances through the state.