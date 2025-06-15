Manipur witnessed a significant breakthrough in law enforcement efforts as police and central forces conducted targeted operations resulting in major recoveries of illegal arms and narcotics.

On June 13, a Maruti Suzuki Fronx was intercepted at Sita Motor Vehicles Check Post in Tengnoupal district. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of approximately 4.152 kg of suspected opium. Four individuals—Md Azad Khan, Md Maqsud, Alina Bibi (all from Lilong, Thoubal District), and Hatcy Zou (from Chelep Village, Tengnoupal District)—were arrested on the spot. Six mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards were also recovered.

The following day, on June 14, another individual, Makakmayum Boboy @ Sadam of Lilong, was arrested from his residence with 41 grams of suspected heroin (brown sugar).

Weapons and riot-control gear were also recovered from Tentha Samuching under Khongjom Police Station, including a .303 rifle, a 7.62 mm SLR rifle, 48 live rounds, tear smoke shells, and anti-riot cartridges.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched coordinated search operations across the outskirts of five valley districts during the intervening night of June 13 and 14. These searches resulted in the recovery of: 328 firearms, including SLRs, INSAS, AK-series, LMGs, MP5 guns, and one mortar; 591 assorted magazines; over 8,600 rounds of various ammunition; grenades, detonators, tear gas shells, and other warlike stores.

This large-scale crackdown represents a major stride in the ongoing efforts of Manipur Police and security agencies to combat illegal networks and restore peace and order. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or control room.