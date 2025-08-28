Manipur police seize huge narcotics haul across districts, nine arrested

Manipur police conducted a series of coordinated operations over two days, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals and the seizure of substantial quantities of illegal drugs worth lakhs of rupees.

The most significant bust occurred when authorities arrested five men from Churachandpur district villages on August 26, recovering 728 grams of suspected heroin packed in 56 soap cases. The operation netted Kaigunlal Haokip (22), Dalzagin (47), Seigoulal Haokip (32), Thangkhohao (34), and Samuel (30) from various villages, including Behiang and Bualkot. Police also confiscated three vehicles, including a Bolero, a scooter, and a Pulsar motorcycle.

Security forces made another major arrest near Martyr's Park in Senapati district on August 27, apprehending Md. Yunush Khan (31) with 92 packages of suspected WY tablets weighing over 2.2 kilograms. A Tata Winger vehicle was seized during this operation.

The crackdown extended to Thoubal district, where officers arrested Md. Azad Khan (32) at his residence. The raid uncovered a cache of psychotropic substances, including 900ml of codeine, 12 grams of brown sugar, 20 grams of methamphetamine, and cash totalling Rs 1,46,550.

Earlier operations in Imphal West district led to the arrest of two drug smugglers - S. Davihai Mikrii (21) and Ngaoloni (48) - who were found carrying 341 grams of brown sugar concealed in 30 soap cases near Jail Road, Old Lambulane.

Meanwhile, police made progress in a separate criminal case, arresting Nepuni (35) from Khridziiphi Village in connection with rape and assault charges filed following an incident at Ngamju village on May 17. This marks the second arrest in the case, with one suspect still at large.