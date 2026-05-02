Manipur police seize illegal fuel consignments bound for Moreh, five drivers arrested

Manipur Police intercepted multiple vehicles allegedly engaged in the illegal transportation of petroleum and diesel products towards the border town of Moreh during separate operations conducted on April 30 and May 1, officials said.

On May 1, police intercepted a Bolero pick-up truck carrying eleven containers filled with petroleum or diesel products. The vehicle was reportedly headed towards Moreh when it was stopped during checking operations. The driver, identified as Md. Hashan (51), a resident of Sora Maning Leikai in Irengband under Kakching district, was arrested in connection with the case.

In a separate operation conducted on April 30, Manipur Police intercepted four vehicles allegedly transporting a total of 25 containers containing suspected petroleum and diesel products towards Moreh.

The vehicles intercepted included a Tata Magic driven by Elvis Lamkang (23) of New Lamkang Khunthak in Chandel district, an Eeco Van driven by Md. Abas Khan (47) of Sangaiyumpham Part-II in Thoubal district, another Eeco Van driven by Dangsawa Koshil Pipachum (56) of Nungourok in Chandel district, and an Eeco Van driven by Md. Mujibur Rahaman (35) of Sora Makha Leikai in Kakching district.

All five drivers were taken into custody, while the seized vehicles and petroleum products were handed over for further legal proceedings.

Police said investigations are underway to ascertain the source and intended distribution network of the seized fuel consignments.