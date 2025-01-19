The Manipur police, continuing their relentless drive against the menace of liquor smuggling in the state, conducted a liquor drive at the Pallel area in Kakching district, on January 18.

Following the anti-drug operation, the police seized a significant consignment of liquor.

The following items were seized:

- 15 IMFL quarter bottles

- 8 IMFL full bottles

- 21 IMFL half bottles

- 186 litres of DIC liquor

Meanwhile, during search operations and area domination exercises conducted on the same day, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the foothill of Ushoipokpi under Lilong PS, Thoubal district.

The items recovered: One Single Bore Barrel (Sniper), one country made Rifle, one Amogh Carbine magazine, three .303 magazines, one HE Hand Grenade, one Detonator, five 7.62 x 39mm live rounds, six .32 live rounds, one 9mm live round, six .303 empty cases, four 7.62mm (SLR) empty cases, six 7.62 x 39mm empty cases, one Green Smoke 80MK1, two Stun Shell (N), three Tear Smoke Shell, three TYT Radio sets along with Antenna, three chargers and one Adaptor .