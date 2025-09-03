Manipur cops detain three with 1,800 litres of liquor; step up vehicle checks

Manipur police, on September 2, detained three individuals from Maklang after seizing 1,800 litres of DIC liquor being transported in a Bolero Camper (registration number MN01AA 3886).

The arrested persons have been identified as Thomas Kamei (44) of Charinaphang village, Lily Pamei (40) of Tamenglong Khunjou, and Chinkhuidin Pamei (38) of Tamenglong Main Bazar.

The liquor and vehicle have been handed over to the Excise Department.

Alongside the crackdown on illicit liquor, police intensified their ongoing drive against motor vehicle offences.

On the same day, 34 challans were issued to traffic violators, generating fines of Rs 62,500, while tinted films were removed from nine vehicles a day earlier.

Security forces also maintained heightened vigilance across vulnerable areas, carrying out search operations and area domination in both hill and valley districts. To ensure smooth supply of essentials, movement of 130 vehicles along NH-37 was facilitated under tight security convoys in sensitive stretches.

Police said a total of 113 checkpoints were set up across districts, where three more persons were detained during naka operations.