Manipur Police intercepted a white Gypsy vehicle bearing registration number MN 01AS 4499 at Jiribam Bazar on Wednesday, June 18.

As per reports, the vehicle was being driven by Thingbaijam Sanjitkumar Singh (42), a resident of Leingangpokpi under Jiribam Police Station in Jiribam District.

Upon inspection, the police recovered a consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the vehicle.

Following the seizure, both the confiscated liquor and the individual involved were handed over to the Excise Department after completion of all necessary legal procedures.

Authorities have not disclosed the quantity of liquor recovered, and an investigation is underway to determine the source and intended destination of the illicit stock.