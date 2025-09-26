Manipur police seize large cache of drugs, arrest one in Imphal East

A major drug bust was carried out by Manipur Police on September 25, leading to the arrest of a 38-year-old man and the recovery of a large quantity of narcotics in Imphal East district.

The accused, identified as Meisnam Geetchandra of Khurai Konsam Leikai, was apprehended from Khurai Sajor Leikai under Porompat police station.

The operation was conducted with assistance from members of a local civil society organisation.

During the raid, authorities seized 23,304 Tramadol tablets, 1,390 Nitrapal tablets, and 1,383 bottles of Bercodex syrup. Police said the recovery marks a significant step in the ongoing crackdown against the circulation of illegal drugs in the state.

Officials confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the source and network behind the contraband.