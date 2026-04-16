Manipur police seize over 2 kg opium, recover liquor and stolen vehicles in separate operations

Manipur Police conducted a series of operations across multiple districts, resulting in the arrest of an individual with over 2 kg of opium, seizure of large quantities of liquor, and recovery of stolen vehicles along with the apprehension of six persons.

In a narcotics-related operation on April 15, police arrested Micheal Abonmei (29), a resident of Aling Khundong Khunkhaiba in Tamenglong district, from Sekmai Nongthonban area under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district. The accused was found in possession of 2.039 kilograms of opium, which was seized during the operation. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended distribution network.

In a separate enforcement drive carried out on the same day, police recovered Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and DIC liquor from various locations within the jurisdiction of Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district. The seized items included eight 750 ml bottles of different IMFL brands, four 350 ml bottles, six bottles of beer, and 130 bottles of DIC liquor. The recovery forms part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor trade in the region.

Earlier, on April 13, Manipur Police intercepted a total of six two-wheelers (Honda Activa) and one four-wheeler (Maruti Suzuki Alto LXI) at the Pallel CDO Check Post along Chandel Road under Pallel Police Station in Kakching district. The vehicles were reported stolen prior to the interception.

Six individuals were apprehended in connection with the recovered vehicles. They have been identified as Laimuyum Sanatomba Singh (43) of Wangjing Tentha Khunou Maning Leikai in Thoubal district; Md. Anglourung (40) of Khudei Khunou in Chandel district; Chana Jeten Tarao (43) of Khuringmul village in Chandel district; Kh. Rejoy (36) of Angbrasu village in Tengnoupal district; SK Malting Lamkang (33) of Khunjai village in Chandel district; and Thangreng Leivon (30) of Aimol Chingnunghut in Tengnoupal district.

Police officials said that further investigation is in progress in all cases to identify wider networks and establish links, if any, with organised crime.