Manipur police seize over 2 kg suspected brown sugar, arrest Myanmar national

In two separate anti-narcotics operations conducted on May 20, Manipur Police arrested four persons, including a Myanmar national, and seized suspected cannabis and brown sugar from different parts of the state.

In the first operation, Manipur Police arrested two persons during frisking and checking at the Irilbung Police Station check gate in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals were identified as Yambem Sudhir Singh alias Sadananda (20), a resident of Lourembam Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district, and Thongam Bishal Singh alias Amujao (26), a resident of Taobungkhok Makha Leikai, Taobungkhok in Imphal West district.

Police seized approximately 3.3 kg of suspected raw ganja from their possession. Officials also recovered a Honda Activa scooter bearing registration number MN06SH7426, a Stunner motorcycle bearing registration number MN01Y6799, and two mobile phones.

In another operation carried out at Singngat along National Highway-102B under Singngat Police Station in Churachandpur district, police arrested two more persons, including a Myanmar national.

The arrested individuals were identified as Khupsiankhai Vualnam (31) of Phaimual village in Myanmar and Doukhanlal Thangsing (34) of Suangdai village in Churachandpur district.

Police recovered 55 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing approximately 2.127 kg from their possession. One Kenbo motorcycle was also seized during the operation.

Further investigation is underway in both cases, police said.