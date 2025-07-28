Manipur police seize Rs 39 lakh in drug case follow-up
Manipur Police seized Rs 39.33 lakh cash in a drug case follow-up operation. Investigation to trace the source of funds is underway
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Story highlights
- Manipur police recovered Rs 39.33 lakh during a drug case follow-up investigation
- Cash was found hidden in a bag at a suspect’s residence in Suangdoh village
- The money is suspected to be linked to larger drug trafficking operations
Manipur Police recovered Rs 39.33 lakh in cash during a follow-up operation linked to a drug seizure case in Churachandpur district.
The discovery was made on July 22, during a search of the residence of Thangmaljohn, a resident of Suangdoh village.
The cash was reportedly found hidden inside a bag at the property, days after police had seized a quantity of narcotics from the same location.
Authorities suspect the cash may be connected to illegal drug trade activities in the region.
The investigation remains ongoing as police work to trace the origin of the funds and any possible links to wider networks.
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