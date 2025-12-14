Manipur police seize seven soap cases of heroin in Imphal East district

Manipur police have confiscated seven soap cases of Heroin No. 4 following the arrest of a 47-year-old drug dealer on 13 December 2025.

Baseimayum Yaibi, a resident of Porompat Pangal Leirak in Imphal East district, was apprehended by Manipur Police in the same neighbourhood. The operation was conducted under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station.

The seizure represents a significant haul of the narcotic substance, which continues to pose challenges for law enforcement agencies in the region.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces conducted a recovery operation in Moltinchan Village under Sugnu Police Station in Kakching district. The forces retrieved a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition from the area.

The recovered items included one SLR rifle without a magazine, one locally manufactured bolt-action sniper rifle with an empty magazine, and one double-barreled breech-loading firearm. Security personnel also found a single-barreled breech-loading weapon and a locally made pistol with an empty magazine.

The weapons cache further comprised one 36 HE hand grenade without a detonator, an empty magazine for a 7.62 LMG, and three tube launchers. Ammunition recovered consisted of 15 rounds for SLR, five stun shells, and one 51mm HE bomb.

Both operations underscore ongoing security concerns in Manipur, with authorities maintaining vigilance against drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession in the state.