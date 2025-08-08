Manipur: Cattle smuggling foiled, arrests made and fake video circulation busted

Security forces in Manipur intensified their operations on August 6, leading to multiple developments across Tengnoupal and Imphal East districts.

During routine checking at Khudengthabi Permanent Vehicle Check Post (PVCP) in Tengnoupal district, three individuals were apprehended while attempting to smuggle 13 cattle in a vehicle.

The accused, all residents of M. Chahnou Village under Moreh Police Station, were identified as Hemminlen Haokip (26), Shuhao Haokip (59), and Henkholal Lhouvum (36).

Authorities seized the cattle, estimated to be worth around Rs 8.45 lakh and a four-wheeler bearing the registration number MN-07C-3345, which was allegedly used for the smuggling operation. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle’s registration documents were forged.

In a separate operation, Manipur police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed militant group SOREPA. Laihaorungbam Sanatomba Singh (47), a resident of Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East, was apprehended from his residence.

Police said the accused was actively involved in extortion activities targeting educational institutions, fuel outlets, government offices, commercial establishments, and the general public in the valley region. Two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police also conducted checks on vehicles and removed tinted films from 16 vehicles in compliance with traffic regulations.

Separately, authorities issued a fact-check alert against the circulation of a misleading video that is being falsely portrayed as footage shot outside Classic Hotel, Imphal, on August 6.

The video in question was originally recorded on June 7 near Imphal Airport. Police have warned of strict legal action against individuals sharing or promoting such false content.