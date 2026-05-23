Manipur police seize suspected brown sugar and WY tablets in Churachandpur, one arrested

Manipur Police intercepted a vehicle and seized suspected brown sugar along with a large quantity of WY tablets in Churachandpur district, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the operation was carried out on May 22 at a Temporary Motor Vehicle Check Post set up in the Suangdoh village area under Singnat Police Station in Churachandpur district.

During the checking operation, police intercepted a Maruti Ignis bearing registration number MZ01AD-5474 and detained its occupant, identified as Siamkhansuan Samte (44), a resident of Gouchinkhup Veng in New Lamka, Churachandpur district.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, police recovered 33 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar and 40,000 WY tablets weighing approximately 3.8 kilograms.

Police also seized the intercepted vehicle and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

The arrested individual along with the seized items has been taken into custody for further legal proceedings. Investigation into the case is underway.