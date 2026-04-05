Manipur police seize tobacco haul, arrest two with codeine syrup in separate operations

Manipur Police recovered large quantities of contraband tobacco and arrested two individuals with suspected illegal cough syrup in separate operations carried out on April 3 across Kakching and Imphal West districts.

A routine check at Kakching Chumnang under Kakching police station led to the seizure of tobacco products from a bus bearing registration number AS12-AC 8560. Officials recovered 100 packets of TL-20 Royal chewing tobacco, 20 packets of Talab Royal chewing tobacco and 50 packets of Shikhar brand tobacco.

The items were found during inspection of the vehicle, and further investigation is underway to identify those responsible for transporting the consignment.

In a separate operation on the same day, police arrested two individuals from the Old Lambulane area under the Imphal police station. The accused have been identified as Tarungbam Barun Singh (28) of Uripok Tourangbam Leikai and Samaj Ashangbam (28) of Nagamapal RIMS Road, both in Imphal West district.

Police seized a Maruti Alto car and 480 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from their possession. The substance is often misused and regulated under narcotics laws, officials said.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings in both cases and are continuing efforts to trace the source and distribution networks linked to the seizures.