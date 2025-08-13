Arms, IEDs seized from Manipur's Dampi Ridge; Police tighten traffic enforcement

Security forces in Manipur recovered a significant cache of weapons and equipment from Dampi Ridge under the Churachandpur police station area on August 12.

The haul included three single-barrel rifles, five long-range mortars (pompi), seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two bulletproof vests, two Baofeng Motorola radios, one charger, and two helmets.

On August 12, Manipur cops arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (PRO), identified as Elangbam Bijeshwori Devi (22) of Heirangoithong Maibam Leikai Bokul Makhong, Imphal West district from Hiyanglam Awang Leikai area, Kakching district. From her possession, a mobile phone was seized.

In a continued effort to maintain law and order, Manipur Police have also stepped up their campaign against motor vehicle violations across the state. On August 12, sixteen challans were issued to offenders, resulting in fines totaling Rs 21,000.

The previous day, five vehicles were detained for traffic violations, and tinted films were removed from 22 vehicles. On August 11, twenty-one challans were issued, amounting to Rs 39,000 in fines, while tinted films were removed from 26 vehicles on August 10.

These combined operations underline the state’s commitment to enhancing security and road safety through rigorous enforcement measures.