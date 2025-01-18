In a major operation against illegal liquor activities, the Manipur Police conducted a liquor drive in the Zoveng area under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station. The operation resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of illicit alcoholic beverages and related items.



The confiscated items include 64 beer cans, 25 beer bottles, 24 apple and grape juice bottles, 12 soju bottles, 23 IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) quarter bottles, 20 IMFL full bottles, 11 IMFL half bottles, and 175 liters of DIC (Distilled Indigenous Country) liquor.



The seized contraband was publicly destroyed at the Churachandpur Police Station campus in the presence of media representatives on the same day. This operation underscores the police's commitment to curbing illegal liquor trade and maintaining law and order in the district.





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