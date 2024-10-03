Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the vulnerable fringe areas of both hill and valley districts in Manipur. These operations come in response to ongoing concerns regarding safety and stability in the region.

During the operations, security forces ensured the movement of essential items by facilitating the passage of 203 vehicles along National Highway 37 and 243 vehicles along National Highway 2. Strict security measures have been implemented at vulnerable locations, with security convoys escorting vehicles on sensitive stretches to guarantee safe passage.

Additionally, authorities have established 110 Nakas (checkpoints) across various districts, including both hill and valley areas. Notably, police reported no detentions for violations during the monitoring process.

In a significant recovery, Manipur Police seized one locally made improvised mortar (pumpi) along with three additional improvised mortars and eight rounds of pumpi ammunition from Khousabung and its adjoining area in Churachandpur District. These measures reflect the ongoing commitment of security forces to ensure safety and control within the state.

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