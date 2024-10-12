Amid a surge in extortion cases across Manipur, the state police have called for public cooperation in combating the rampant illegal activities that are inflicting economic and psychological damage on society.

During a press conference, IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib outlined the preventive measures being undertaken by law enforcement but acknowledged that organized extortion continues to thrive despite these efforts. He emphasized the need for active participation from the public in reporting such activities to effectively curb the menace.

The police urged citizens to come forward if they experience or witness illegal demands for money, with assurances that the identities of informants would be kept confidential. K Kabib stressed that communities must avoid engaging in moral policing, as intelligence reports suggest these activities often serve as a cover for covert extortion. Instead, residents are encouraged to report any suspicious individuals to law enforcement authorities.

The IGP highlighted that since the onset of the crisis in May last year, various underground groups and criminal gangs have been persistently demanding money under the guise of donations. The extortion has spread to national highways, markets, schools, and established institutions, where illegal taxes are being imposed. In addition to extortion, these groups have been involved in kidnappings, grenade attacks, and issuing threats via phone, plunging ordinary citizens into economic hardship and widespread anxiety.

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In response to the escalating situation, Manipur Police have established an anti-extortion cell led by the ADGP (Law and Order), with all Zonal IGPs as members. The cell is tasked with supervising anti-extortion operations throughout the state. Furthermore, the police, in coordination with other security agencies, have formed 15 specialized crack teams across districts to target extortion activities.

Over the past year, the police have made significant progress, arresting 121 individuals directly involved in extortion and more than 250 underground and gang members associated with the illegal practice.

To ensure the safe transport of essential goods along National Highway 2, the state government has deployed 16 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies for Road Opening Patrols, with two additional companies providing escort services for trucks.

The police have identified extortion hotspots where district law enforcement, in collaboration with other agencies, has increased mobile team patrols, frisking, and surveillance operations. Despite these extensive efforts, K Kabib reiterated the importance of public cooperation in eradicating extortion, as the situation requires a collective approach for lasting success.