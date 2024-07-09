In a sweeping security operation, a total of 125 nakas (checkpoints) have been established across various districts in Manipur, encompassing both hill and valley regions. The intensified measures have led to the detention of 84 individuals for various violations across the state.

Security forces have undertaken comprehensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. These operations are part of the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the region.

The movement of essential items has been prioritized, with 129 vehicles traveling along NH-37 and 244 vehicles along NH-2 being ensured safe passage. Stringent security protocols have been implemented at all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided along sensitive stretches to guarantee the free and safe movement of these vehicles.