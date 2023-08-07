Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Manipur on August 7 informed that police will be deployed at Moirang Lamkhal's checkpoint on the Bishnupur to Kangvai road.

So far, Assam Rifles was deployed at the said checkpoint, however, now civil police and CRPF will take the charge naka.

''In partial modification of this office's order of even no. dated 3rd August 2023, the Naka/ Check Point at Moirang Lamkhal on the Bishnupur to Kangvai Road shall be manned by Civil Police and CRPF in the place of 9 AR with immediate effect and until further orders,'' an official order said.

Recently, 17 people got injured during a clash after Army and RAF personnel fired teargas shells at Kangvai, Phougakchao in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

Also read: Manipur: Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 80 lakh from Jiribam, three held