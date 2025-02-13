Manipur Police have registered an FIR at Porompat Police Station in connection with the sale of activated SIM cards using fake identity papers and impersonation.

Officials stated that these SIM cards are being misused by anti-social and underground elements to facilitate extortion and intimidate members of the general public.

The case came to light during the investigation of a recent criminal matter, when it was discovered that SIM cards, issued in the names of unsuspecting subscribers, were being exploited by cadres of an underground outfit for nefarious purposes.

In several instances, the subscribers were completely unaware that SIM cards had been issued in their names and subsequently used to support illegal activities.



Also Read: Biren Singh’s resignation leaves Manipur in political limbo as BJP scrambles for new leader

Several raids have already been conducted as part of the ongoing investigation, and authorities confirmed that such operations will continue.

In a stern advisory, the police urged all mobile service providers to implement thorough periodic verification processes.

Failure to comply with these protocols, they warned, will result in strict legal action to prevent further misuse of SIM cards for criminal activities.