Manipur Police, on Sunday, September 15, raised alarms over the escalating violence in recent protests. DIG N Herojit Singh reported that demonstrators are increasingly employing "sophisticated" weaponry, including automatic firearms, to target security personnel.

Speaking to media, Singh detailed incidents where officers sustained injuries from gunfire. He cited specific attacks in Khabeisoi and Kakwa, where automatic weapons were used against police forces.

The DIG emphasized the shift from traditional protest methods to more dangerous tactics. These now include stone pelting, firing iron pieces from slingshots, and misuse of tear gas shells, alongside the emergence of firearms.

Singh stressed that police have exercised maximum restraint in response to these threats. He urged protesters to return to peaceful, democratic methods of expressing grievances.

Authorities also noted the presence of non-local agitators in recent demonstrations. The police warned that destruction of public property and entry into sensitive areas would be met with firm action.

The DIG concluded by reminding the public that law enforcement officers are part of the community, not adversaries. He called for an immediate end to protests specifically targeting police personnel.