IMPHAL: A police personnel was killed in a "suspected case of accidental firing" from his service rifle during the first phase of assembly elections to 38 seats in Manipur.

This has been confirmed by state chief electoral officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal.

According to reports, the incident took place in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district.

The police personnel was identified as Naorem Ibochouba, a resident of Kakching district, he said.

The body of the deceased has been airlifted to Imphal and sent to a state-run hospital for autopsy.

This is a developing story.

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