A group of 15 political party representatives met with the governor of Manipur on Monday at Raj Bhavan in Imphal to flag serious concerns over irregularities in the ongoing census process.

The delegation submitted a memorandum and demanded immediate attention to issues related to the delimitation exercise, which they claim could have long-term political and social consequences if left unaddressed.

Parties present included the National People’s Party (NPP), Janata Dal (United), CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Republican Party of India (Athawale), Shiv Sena (UBT), Manipur People's Party (MPP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), among others.

During the discussion, party members stressed the importance of transparency and fairness in the census process, warning that any manipulation or oversight could distort representation in future governance structures.

The meeting was also attended by Sumant Singh, secretary to the governor.