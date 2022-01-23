IMPHAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Manipur is likely to announce the candidates for the forthcoming polls in the state on January 25, sources said.

There is a BJP Parliamentary Committee meeting scheduled on the 25th and tickets may also be announced on the same day, reports said.

The upcoming assembly election in Manipur is going to be very interesting and thrilling. For the ruling party BJP, it's likely more a toss of who will be CM in the next assembly.

In many instances during the N Biren Singh lead government, reports of rebellion lead by Th Bishwajit Singh came to the media.

Every attempt was foiled and N Biren Singh proved many times that he has more loyalists within the Manipur BJP camp.

Moreover, it is said that the central leadership including Amit Shah and even PM Modi are aware of it.

This upcoming assembly election is going to be more than a simple election to win a large number of MLAs as who gets BJP candidature ticket will also be very important. Th Bishwajit Singh will also push for a maximum number of his loyalists to get the elusive party ticket.

There's likely to be at least 3-4 BJP hopefuls in every constituency and political pundits says it's more like a competition between two different camps.

It will be interesting to watch who all gets the party tickets and even from the ticket announcement the competition for the race of CM will begins.

BJP’s ally in the state government, the National People’s Party (NPP), has hinted at contesting the assembly polls on its own. National president of the NPP and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said that the party has finalized 30-plus candidates for Manipur assembly polls. The party plans to field about 40 candidates.

Due to a seeming lack of support for the Congress, the NPP might emerge as the strongest opponent for the saffron party in this year's polls.

The BJP is planning to contest all 60 Seats in the Manipur Assembly.

Manipur Chief minister N. Biren Singh, BJP state president A Sharda Devi, minister Th Bishwajit are currently camping in New Delhi for finalisation of tickets.

Assembly elections will be held in two-phases in the state on February 27 and March 3.

Assembly Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

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