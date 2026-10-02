Manipur ponies test positive for surra, veterinary dept steps up treatment

The illness affecting Manipuri ponies in and around Hiyanglam and Wabagai in Manipur’s Kakching district has been confirmed as Surra, caused by the parasite Trypanosoma evansi, the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services said on September 2.

The department said an investigation was launched after ponies in the affected areas developed symptoms including high fever, nasal discharge, weakness, breathing difficulty, coughing and swelling around the brisket and hind limbs.

Veterinary teams from the Mobile Veterinary Unit and Kakching Veterinary Hospital visited the affected areas and provided symptomatic treatment.

Samples including nasal swabs, whole blood and serum were collected from eight Manipuri ponies on September 24. After initial processing at the Disease Investigation Laboratory in Sanjenthong, the samples were sent to the ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE) in Hisar, Haryana, on September 26.

The ICAR-NRCE informed the Manipur department on October 2 that the samples had tested positive for Trypanosoma evansi, which causes Surra, and advised appropriate treatment.

The department has since initiated specific treatment and veterinary management of the affected animals.

According to the department, Surra is mainly transmitted through blood-feeding biting flies and the present occurrence does not pose a general zoonotic threat to the public.

The development comes days after the deaths of eight Manipuri ponies in the Wabagai area had raised concern among pony owners and the state’s equestrian and polo community. At the time, laboratory results were awaited to determine the cause of the illness.

The Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department has requested the ICAR-NRCE to send an expert team to Manipur for further investigation, field assessment and technical guidance.

The department has advised pony owners to remain calm, maintain proper hygiene and animal management, minimise exposure to biting flies and avoid moving sick animals.

Owners have also been asked to immediately report ponies showing symptoms such as fever, nasal discharge, weakness, breathing difficulty, coughing or swelling to the nearest veterinary hospital, dispensary or Mobile Veterinary Unit.

The department has urged pony owners and the public to cooperate with veterinary teams carrying out surveillance, treatment and other disease-control measures. The toll-free veterinary helpline is 1962.