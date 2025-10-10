Manipur positions itself as regional trade hub at global buyers and sellers summit

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on October 10 inaugurated the Manipur Global Buyers and Sellers Summit 2025, calling the event a major step toward positioning the state as a regional gateway for international trade.

The two-day summit, themed “Bridging Business Sans Borders,” is being held at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, under the Ministry of MSME’s Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) initiative.

It is jointly organised by the Directorate of Trade, Commerce and Industries, Manipur Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MANIDCO), and the Manipur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Participants from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Thailand, Japan, and several northeastern states are attending the event, alongside local entrepreneurs and businesses. The summit features exhibitions of indigenous products, including black rice (Chak-Hao), handloom items, handicrafts, and organic produce, reflecting Manipur’s growing potential in regional and global markets.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla said Manipur’s combination of natural resources, skilled human capital, and creativity gives it a strong foundation for trade and innovation. He highlighted the resilience of communities rebuilding their livelihoods and producing goods that are now reaching international buyers.

Bhalla described the summit as a “statement of confidence” in Manipur’s potential to become a strategic trade corridor linking India and Southeast Asia. He also praised the state’s growing IT and service sectors for creating jobs and supporting new business models.

The Governor urged continued support for women-led enterprises and sustainable entrepreneurship through initiatives like RAMP. He expressed optimism that improved connectivity and digital access would accelerate Manipur’s economic growth and integration with global markets.

Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles, Commerce & Industries and Transport) Anurag Bajpai and MCCI President Dr Basudev Singh also attended the inaugural session.