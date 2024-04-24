A powerful explosion took place along the National Highway-2 near Saparmeina in Kangpokpi district late at night around 12.25 am on April 23.

As per preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported in the explosion though the highway faced multiple damages with three large craters forming, causing trouble for commuters to commute. Meanwhile restrictions have been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles on the highway.

Meanwhile, the tribal body has condemned the attack and have called for an emergency meeting early this morning, post which any further action on the incident will be initiated.

It is a developing story. More detailed awaited.



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