A powerful bomb exploded in the Ukhrul district of Manipur on April 3 at around 6.30 pm and as many as five people were injured and out of which one remains in critical condition.

according to information, the incident occurred at a place in between the Makhan Store and Viewland Baptist Church. The casualty was admitted to Ukhrul district hospital.



A team of the Ukhrul district police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the incident site for investigation. It is yet to ascertain who had carried out the attack.

Also Read: Manipur: IED explosion inside mini secretariat in Ukhrul; no casualties reported

It is to be mentioned here that earlier on March 21, an explosion from a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) occurred inside the mini secretariat campus in the Ukhrul district of Manipur, according to police sources.

The blast, which police believe was caused by a thrown IED bomb, took place around 4:35 pm at the northern block of the mini secretariat in the district headquarters.

No casualties or injuries were reported from the blast site, although the incident could have had tragic consequences. Police officials immediately registered a sou moto case at Ukhrul Police Station and launched an investigation, including an ongoing covert operation. The police expressed hope that a breakthrough in the case will be achieved soon.