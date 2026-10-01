Manipur: PRE-PAK (PRO) senior cadre detained after infiltration from Myanmar

Security forces detained a senior cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) Organisation (PRE-PAK (PRO)) in Manipur’s Kamjong district on September 30 following intelligence inputs about his alleged infiltration from Myanmar, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the movement of a senior PRE-PAK (PRO) cadre from Myanmar through Kamjong, security forces established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) in the Chandrakhong general area.

During vehicle checks, security personnel detained Moirangthem Boboy Singh alias Laingam, 56, a resident of Kakmayai Mayai Leikai. He was identified as a self-styled captain of PRE-PAK (PRO).

During questioning, Singh allegedly disclosed his involvement in the recruitment of four teenage youths from Bishnupur district and their subsequent exfiltration to Myanmar, according to security officials.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the recruitment and movement of the youths, as well as the wider network involved.