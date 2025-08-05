Manipur security sweep: Militant arrested, traffic violators booked
Security forces in Manipur apprehended a member of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). Enhanced security measures are in place, including checkpoints and convoys. Traffic regulations are being enforced, with several vehicles detained.
- PREPAK cadre arrested from Thoubal district with mobile and Aadhaar card seized
- Three vehicles detained for traffic violations including no registration and number plates
- Tinted films removed from 18 vehicles during routine police inspections
Security forces in Manipur arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Thoubal district on August 4.
The arrested individual has been identified as Pangambam Kepten Singh, also known as Sachikanta (51), a resident of Haokha Maning Leikai. The arrest was made from his residence, and security personnel seized one mobile phone with a SIM card and an Aadhaar card from his possession.
In a separate development on August 3, Manipur Police detained three vehicles for violating various traffic norms, including operating without registration certificates and number plates. Additionally, tinted films were removed from 18 vehicles during routine inspections.
Security forces continue to carry out search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable regions across multiple districts. To ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential goods, the movement of 417 vehicles along National Highway 37 was facilitated with strict security protocols. Convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure safe passage.
As part of enhanced security efforts, 111 checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts. No detentions were reported at these checkpoints during the latest monitoring period.
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