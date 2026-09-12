Manipur: PREPAK member arrested in Imphal West for alleged involvement in arms transportation
A Special CDO Unit team arrested an alleged PREPAK member from his Imphal West residence on 12 September. Police said he was suspected of transporting and keeping arms and ammunition, and further investigation is under way.
- Special CDO Unit, Khabeisoi, carried out the operation on 12 September
- The accused was identified as Pukhrambam John Singh alias Tomba Singh
- Security forces said he was picked up from his Sekmai residence
A team of the Special CDO Unit, Khabeisoi, arrested an alleged active member of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from his residence in Imphal West district on September 12.
The arrested individual has been identified as Pukhrambam John Singh alias Tomba Singh (39), son of late P. Binoy Singh, a resident of Awang Wabagai Maning Leikai.
According to the security forces, Singh was arrested from his residence under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.
Authorities alleged that he was an active member of PREPAK and was involved in the transportation and custody of arms and ammunition.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain his alleged role and establish possible links with other members of the outfit.
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