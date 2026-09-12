Manipur: PREPAK member arrested in Imphal West for alleged involvement in arms transportation

A team of the Special CDO Unit, Khabeisoi, arrested an alleged active member of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from his residence in Imphal West district on September 12.

The arrested individual has been identified as Pukhrambam John Singh alias Tomba Singh (39), son of late P. Binoy Singh, a resident of Awang Wabagai Maning Leikai.

According to the security forces, Singh was arrested from his residence under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.

Authorities alleged that he was an active member of PREPAK and was involved in the transportation and custody of arms and ammunition.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain his alleged role and establish possible links with other members of the outfit.