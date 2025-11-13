Manipur: PREPAK (PRO) cadre arrested in Imphal for extortion, mobile phone seized

Security forces have apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), widely known as PREPAK (PRO), during a coordinated operation conducted in Imphal West district.



The arrested individual has been identified as Ksh. Laiba Meitei (40), a resident of Lamdeng Khunou under Lamshang Police Station. Acting on credible intelligence, security personnel raided his residence on Wednesday and took him into custody without incident.



According to official sources, Meitei was actively involved in extortion activities, targeting schools, colleges, business establishments, and government employees across the Imphal area. His actions reportedly contributed to the spread of fear and intimidation within the community.



During the operation, a mobile phone suspected to contain crucial information regarding the group’s network and operations was recovered and seized. Authorities are currently examining the device for leads that may help identify other members or funding channels linked to the banned outfit.



The arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb extortion and insurgency-related activities in Manipur. Further investigation is underway to trace the extent of Meitei’s involvement with the underground group.