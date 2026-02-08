Manipur: PREPAK (Pro) cadre arrested in intelligence-based operation in Imphal East

Security forces have intensified intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations across Manipur to crack down on extortion and other criminal activities in the state.

As part of these operations, an active extortionist linked to the proscribed outfit PREPAK (Pro) was arrested on February 7, 2026. The accused has been identified as Sagolsem Joychandra Singh (47), also known as Bungcha, a resident of Kakwa Makha Nameirakpam Leikai.

He was apprehended from the Kongba Nandeibam Leikai area under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district. During the arrest, security personnel recovered a mobile phone, a wallet containing Rs 40, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

Officials said such operations are being carried out extensively to trace and arrest individuals involved in extortion networks and unlawful activities, with the aim of maintaining law and order in the state.