Security forces arrested an active cadre of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) (Progressive) on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Khundrakpam Kiran Singh, 31, was apprehended in Uchathol, Jiribam District.

According to official sources, Singh has been actively involved in extortion activities within the district, posing a threat to local businesses and residents. His arrest is seen as a major blow to the insurgent group's operations in the region.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.