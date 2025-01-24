Manipur's Churachandpur district administration, on January 24, conducted a full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade, 2025 at Public Ground, Hiangtam Lamka, Churachandpur.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Churachandpur, Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir, unfurled the tricolour national flag and took the salute from a total of 24 participating contingents. These included the CRPF, 129 Bn CRPF, IRB (1st, 2nd & 3rd Platoon), IRB & MR Platoon, Civil Police (men and women), Assam Rifles Band Party, Rayburn High School, NCC (Sr. & Jr. Wing girls & Sr. Division boys), Churachandpur College, NCC (1st & 2nd Sr. Wing girls), Bethany Christian College NCC (Junior Wing girls), and JNV Tuinom (Jr. Division boys).

Marching contingents from various institutions such as Rengkai Hr. Sec. Government School (boys & girls), Vimala Raina Government High School (boys and girls), JNV, Tuinom (boys & girls) also participated in full dress rehearsal.

The rehearsal parade was commanded by Kunal Uttam Shrote, IPS (prob.), who will also act as the parade commander on Republic Day celebration.

Deputy Commissioner, Dharun Kumar S, attending as the chief guest will unfurl the national flag, take salute from the march past contingents and address the public. He will also inspect stalls set up by various departments, following which a colourful cultural programme and prize distribution ceremony will be held.

Officials from district Administration, DLOs, and other dignitaries of the district attended the event.