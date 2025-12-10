Manipur prepares for President Murmu’s two-day visit amid shutdown call by militant groups

Preparations are underway in Manipur for President Droupadi Murmu’s likely two-day visit beginning December 11, with authorities stepping up security arrangements despite a “total shutdown” call issued by several militant outfits opposing the tour.

Along the 7-km route from Imphal airport to the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex, workers were seen repainting the median and putting up colourful flags. A 20-foot banner greeting the President has been installed near Keisampat Junction on the airport road.

Although officials have not yet received the President’s official itinerary, security agencies have been directed to prepare for the arrival of a VVIP.

“We haven’t received any official itinerary, but have been told to make security-related arrangements for the visit of a VVIP,” an official stated.

President Murmu is expected to attend a function in Imphal on December 11 before visiting the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex on December 12, where she will pay tribute to the women freedom fighters of Manipur.

Nupi Lal commemorates two historic women-led agitations against colonial rule in 1904 and 1939, and is observed annually on December 12.

Murmu is also likely to travel to the Senapati district on December 12 to attend a separate programme in the Naga-dominated region, officials said.