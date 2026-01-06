Manipur Press Club marks 51 years, pays tribute to journalists’ role amid conflict

The 51st foundation day of the Manipur Press Club was observed on January 6, commemorating over five decades of the institution’s journey and its contribution to journalism in the state.

The programme began with senior journalists paying floral tributes to departed members of the fraternity at the Memorial Pillar located within the Manipur Press Club complex. On the occasion, senior journalists who played an instrumental role in the establishment, development and continued functioning of the club were also honoured.

Speaking as the chief guest, MLA Yumnam Khemchand highlighted the crucial role of the media in a democratic society, noting that the contribution of journalists becomes even more significant in a conflict-affected state like Manipur. He said journalists in the state have continued to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and sacrifice, and called upon the public to support and encourage them for the services they render under challenging circumstances.

Referring to the ongoing Manipur crisis, Khemchand said efforts for peace are being initiated by various sections of society and stressed that such initiatives should be encouraged rather than undermined, as people across all communities are suffering due to the prolonged conflict.

The function was also attended by MLAs Kh Ibomcha and Sapam Kunjakeshor, Director of Information and Public Relations Ngamgom Uttam, and executive members of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union and the Editors’ Guild of Manipur, among others.